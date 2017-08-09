share tweet pin email

David Beckham has had a 20-year storied soccer career, is the owner of 19 major sports trophies and once was the highest-paid player in the world. And as a dad of four, he'll do pretty much anything to keep his 6-year-old daughter Harper happy.

But when faced with a 4,000-piece Lego Disney castle with 490 pages of instructions, the question is: Can he build it like Beckham?

Page 1 of the Disney castle , 4000 pieces 490 pages of instructions I look confused but I'm so excited 🤓🙈😆 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 8, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

We're not entirely sure, based on a photo he posted on Instagram over the weekend.

He's decided to do this poolside, it seems, and has multiple bags of tiny square pieces set up on one lounger while he's taken up residence on a second and faces the booklet.

This is probably not a single afternoon project.

We give the man lots of credit: Harper is having a real princess existence, including getting to meet a real princess on her birthday in July. And we know she's got dad wrapped around her finger as he goes to her tea parties, lets her use a pacifier if she wants and admires her soccer prowess.

Beckham even got a tattoo of the little gal's artwork.

Happy Birthday to our special little young lady ...Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives.. Happy 6th birthday ( I can't believe your 6 already ) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady x ❤️ @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @victoriabeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 12:47am PDT

Hanging out in LA 😜 A post shared by Cruz Beckham (@cruzbeckham) on Aug 5, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

But we still have to wonder if this time he's bitten off more than he can chew. Time will tell, and if we're lucky maybe in a few days ... or weeks ... or months we'll get to see the finished project. We'll miss you while you're gone, David!

