Watch Dave Grohl tell Carson Daly about the moment he met his daughter

The Foo Fighters lead singer would have chats with Violet while she was in utero.

Dave Grohl discusses his new autobiography 'Storyteller' and Kurt Cobain

Oct. 5, 202106:44
By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl has always had a special connection with his 16-year-old daughter Violet.

While chatting with TODAY’s Carson Daly on Tuesday, Grohl, 52, recalled how he would have conversations with Violet while she was in her mother’s womb.

“It feels weird to sit there talking to someone’s stomach and saying, like, ‘Hi! I can’t wait to meet you,” Grohl admitted. But when Violet was born in April 2006, she recognized her father’s voice instantly.

“I got right close to her face and and I said, ‘Hey, Violet, it’s me.’ And she stopped screaming,” Grohl shared.

The two locked eyes and their bond was sealed.

“We’ve been like that ever since,” he said.

In his new memoir, “The Storyteller,” Grohl writes about how he cried the first time he had to leave Violet to go on tour. But it got easier when Grohl realized that family and career “can work together.”

“My kids inspire me and it’s that love, that then when I go on the road, it makes me want to play music even more,” Grohl told Carson.

The former Nirvana drummer and his wife, Jordyn Blum, are also parents to daughters Harper, 12, and Ophelia, 7. Violet, an aspiring singer, frequently performs with her dad, while Harper has showed off her drumming skills on stage at his concerts.

Grohl has inspired many children, including 11-year-old Nandi Bushell. Earlier this year, the young talent challengedGrohl to an online drum duel — and won.

On Tuesday’s episode of TODAY, Bushell surprised Grohl with a special video message, in which she thanked him for inviting her on stage, calling it "the best night" of her life.

“She’s amazing,” Grohl gushed. “There’s nothing like getting your butt kicked by an 11 year old. She’s incredible. This is the best drummer in the world.”

Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Rachel Paula Abrahamson is a TODAY.com contributor who writes for the parenting, health and shop verticals. She was previously a senior editor at Us Weekly. Her bylines have appeared in The New York Times, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and elsewhere. Rachel lives in the Boston area with her husband and their two young daughters. 