Watch Dave Grohl tell Carson Daly about the moment he met his daughter

Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl has always had a special connection with his 16-year-old daughter Violet.

While chatting with TODAY’s Carson Daly on Tuesday, Grohl, 52, recalled how he would have conversations with Violet while she was in her mother’s womb.

“It feels weird to sit there talking to someone’s stomach and saying, like, ‘Hi! I can’t wait to meet you,” Grohl admitted. But when Violet was born in April 2006, she recognized her father’s voice instantly.

“I got right close to her face and and I said, ‘Hey, Violet, it’s me.’ And she stopped screaming,” Grohl shared.

The two locked eyes and their bond was sealed.

“We’ve been like that ever since,” he said.

Carson Daly is catching up with 16-time Grammy winner Dave Grohl about his new memoir, “The Storyteller,” that details his younger years outside Washington, D.C., drumming for Nirvana, creating the @foofighters and more. pic.twitter.com/DU0xnYmnKY — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 5, 2021

In his new memoir, “The Storyteller,” Grohl writes about how he cried the first time he had to leave Violet to go on tour. But it got easier when Grohl realized that family and career “can work together.”

“My kids inspire me and it’s that love, that then when I go on the road, it makes me want to play music even more,” Grohl told Carson.

The former Nirvana drummer and his wife, Jordyn Blum, are also parents to daughters Harper, 12, and Ophelia, 7. Violet, an aspiring singer, frequently performs with her dad, while Harper has showed off her drumming skills on stage at his concerts.

Grohl has inspired many children, including 11-year-old Nandi Bushell. Earlier this year, the young talent challengedGrohl to an online drum duel — and won.

On Tuesday’s episode of TODAY, Bushell surprised Grohl with a special video message, in which she thanked him for inviting her on stage, calling it "the best night" of her life.

“She’s amazing,” Grohl gushed. “There’s nothing like getting your butt kicked by an 11 year old. She’s incredible. This is the best drummer in the world.”

Related Video: