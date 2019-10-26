"We have the gift of time, but what are we going to do with it?"

That's the question Nicole Halbert, 41, posed to her daughters when they found out that their dad, who's been living with brain cancer, only had a few months to live.

“I want to have my dance,” her daughter Kaylee, 18, said, referring to a father-daughter wedding dance.

She and her sister, Ashlee, 16, picked out their first dance song with their dad, Jason Halbert, years ago. Nicole knew how important this was to her daughters, so she took to Facebook asking friends how she could make it happen.

A friend quickly volunteered her time to execute the plan and soon, the girls received dozens of donated wedding dresses to try on, along with the services of a videographer. One of the family's friends also agreed to be the photographer for the special occasion.

It all came together on Oct. 14.

“We were lucky, because a lot of kids lose their parents suddenly and aren’t able to recreate a memory," Nicole said. "We were lucky that we knew." Shalonda Chaddock / Chubby Cheek Photography

"It was wonderful," Nicole told TODAY Parents. "It was really the community that pulled together to make it happen for us. It was just a little request that my girls had."

They held the dance and photo shoot at the Olde Dobbin Station in Montgomery, Texas, and the venue even donated full use of their facilities for the day.

Jason, 51, was diagnosed with grade 4 glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive type of brain cancer, in April. But a few weeks ago, his prognosis took a turn for the worse when MRI results showed that the cancer had spread to his spinal fluid, and he was diagnosed with leptomeningeal disease.

