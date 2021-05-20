When Gurjiv Kaur decided to pursue optometry, she never dreamed that her first acceptance letter would make such an impact.

In a May 19 tweet that has now attracted more than 43,000 retweets and 440,000 likes, Kaur sits down with her parents under the guise of playing a game of "tongue twisters."

The catch? Kaur was really surprising her parents, Karamjit Kaur and Jagdeep Singh, with her acceptance to optometry school.

"so i told my parents we were making a video for extra credit but what they actually read was my first acceptance into optometry school," the UC Irvine graduate tweeted alongside the emotional video.

so i told my parents we were making a video for extra credit but what they actually read was my first acceptance into optometry school pic.twitter.com/zjTbcWnuXn — gurjiv, (@jeeeverz) May 19, 2021

As her dad opens the paper and realizes it is an acceptance letter, his joy is palpable.

"Oh my god, this is incredible," he exclaims, before proudly reading his daughter's acceptance to the Rosenberg School of Optometry at University of The Incarnate Word (UIW) in San Antonio, Texas while her mom beams beside him.

Kaur's admissions interview had just happened that morning.

"About an hour after is when I received an email that I had gotten in," the 22-year-old told TODAY Parents. "I waited the whole day without telling them so I could see their reaction in person."

Kaur told TODAY she had seen videos before of kids surprising their parents with acceptance letters, but never anticipated her special moment going viral after sharing to Twitter.

"I definitely did not expect it to go that big," she said, adding that her dad has since read the letter multiple times and has practiced how to say the word optometry. "I’m really glad that a lot of people found joy in seeing my parents' reaction. It made them so happy."

The University of The Incarnate Word didn't miss an opportunity to congratulate their newest prospective optometry student in a retweet that read, "We're not crying, you're crying."

🥲🥲🥲



We're not crying, you're crying!



Welcome to the UIW family, Gurjiv (and parents)! ❤️ https://t.co/aamYxxQNqb — UIW (@uiwcardinals) May 19, 2021

“When we admit students to our programs, we hope for reactions just like this," Dr. Thomas M. Evans, UIW president, told TODAY in a written statement.

"To see this special moment between Gurjiv and her parents and witness their joy and pride moved us all at the University of the Incarnate Word. We are grateful that Gurjiv gave us the opportunity to share this special moment with her family and hope to welcome her to San Antonio and UIW's exceptional Rosenberg School of Optometry."

It's safe to say Kaur, who hopes to make a final school decision this week, has a bright future ahead.

Related: