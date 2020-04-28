Sign up for our newsletter

There’s just something about a cute little kid that brightens everyone’s day!

It’s for that reason “Dateline” correspondent Andrea Canning decided to share an adorable video of her son, Tripp, learning to walk on Tuesday.

Canning’s other five daughters appeared at the end of the video shouting the date.



“Have a great day!” they chimed in unison.

Tripp will turn 1 in June of this year, and Canning told TODAY Parents he’s walking everywhere with his little walker featured in the video.

“He’s already getting into everything!” she said. “He says ‘dada' and laughs at pretty much everything. We kiss him all day long.”

Canning added that his five big sisters absolutely “dote all over him.”

“In fact, they fight over him,” she said. “Changing diapers, feedings, singing to him before bed, they do it all. And of course, he serves as an extra doll in the playroom."

Canning and her husband, her husband, U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Tony Bancroft welcomed Tripp — their “bonus baby” —in June 2019 after an IVF journey.

She has been working from home during the coronavirus pandemic and said it’s been a busy time for the big family.

“I’m juggling it all right now. Work, teacher, housekeeper, chef,” she said. “We've enjoyed this precious time as a family, but our hearts go out to everyone and we can’t wait for life to go back to normal.”

You can see Andrea Canning’s reporting on Dateline NBC, Fridays at 9 pm ET.