Congrats to Daphne Oz, who's given birth to her fourth child!

The TV host, 33, and her husband, John Jovanovic, welcomed daughter Giovanna Ines Jovanovic on Wednesday, her rep told People. Giovanna measured 21 inches and weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

The newest addition to the Oz/Jovanovic clan joins big siblings Philomena Bijou, 5, Jovan Jr., 3, and Domenica Celine, 20 months.

Oz announced her pregnancy in March with an Instagram post revealing her baby bump.

“I do love to cook! bun in the oven #4 coming your way later this year and we couldn’t be more excited!!” she wrote at the time.

A week later, Oz did a gender reveal on her father Dr. Mehmet Oz's series "The Dish on Oz," cutting into a lasagna filled with pink-colored cheese indicating that she was expecting a girl.

She recently made a joke about her pregnancy with a photo of herself lying next to a watermelon.

"A fun game I like to play called match your snack," she wrote.