Daphne Oz gets real about her postpartum body: 'Still looking 3 months pregnant'

share tweet pin email

Daphne Oz is sharing a candid photo of herself nearly two months after giving birth to her third child to show new moms what a post-pregnancy body really looks like.

“Seven weeks postpartum, still looking three months pregnant,” wrote the former co-host of “The Chew” on Instagram, alongside a selfie taken in her underwear. “There is no bounce-back, it’s all onwards and upwards.”

"Every day has moments of total splendor and also a decent number of WTFs," Oz, 31, continued. "I especially want the new mamas out there to hear that, because we see so much of how glossy motherhood can be and not enough of how real 3-D life is always complicated (and better for it)."

Still, the nutrition author noted that your “experience will be just right for you,” and added: “Prepare to be amazed by some things and horrified by others. Motherhood is as complex and wonderful as the woman.”

Oz is no stranger to criticism. Last year, she hit back at body-shamers who took aim at a bikini picture she posted of herself on Instagram.

“I feel safe posting pics like this for all of you because I get how hard it is to feel good in our skin — whether we’re trying to lose or gain weight, whether we’ve had babies or not,” she wrote. “We are under constant scrutiny. I am not perfect, I have not reached all my goals, I still see all my flaws first. But progress is everything, and one positive feeling begets another.”

And last summer, Oz told TODAY that she loves her pregnant body, declaring, “I’ve never felt better in my skin.” She added that she felt powerful knowing "you are only obligated to yourself and your baby in that moment.”

Oz and her husband, John Jovanovic, welcomed Domenica Celine into the world in December. The couple also have a 3-year-old daughter, Philomena Bijou, and a 2-year-old son, Jovan Jr.