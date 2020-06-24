Actress Danielle Fishel Karp is celebrating her son Adler's first birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post.

She shared a picture of her little boy, whom she shares with husband Jensen Karp, dressed in an adorable rainbow onesie while facing away from the camera, continuing her tradition of not showing her son's face in social media posts.

"ONE YEAR," she wrote in the photo's caption. "From a preemie with chylothorax to a sweet and hilarious toddler, you have been an endless joy in an otherwise dark year. Thanks for making it easy to get out of bed at 5:50a every day because I know I have your smile waiting for me. And coffee."

"(Jensen Karp) and I love you more than literally anything else," she continued. "And we always will. Happy birthday, Adler."

The "Boy Meets World" star has been open about Adler's health battles, which started when he was born four weeks premature in June 2019 and diagnosed with chylothorax, a rare disorder where lymphatic fluid leaks into the space between the lungs and the chest wall. The diagnosis was made when Adler was just 12 days old.

As a result, Fishel Karp had to stop breastfeeding and start using a specific baby formula that would not create more fluid. Adler spent several weeks in the NICU before finally going home on July 15, 2019 at three weeks old.

Even after going home, Fishel Karp said that Adler still experienced health issues, telling E! News in October 2019 that they were "still in and out of the hospital" and "getting new test results all the time."

"It's still so hit and miss," she said at the time.

In March 2020, Fishel Karp told TODAY that Adler was doing well and had been cleared of all fluid, but had low bone density, something she and and her husband will have to keep an eye on as he begins walking.

