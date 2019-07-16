Boy meets home!

Three weeks after giving birth her first child, actress Daniel Fishel was finally able to bring her bundle of joy home from the hospital Monday.

She shared the good news on Instagram.

"Adler is 3 weeks old today and officially a NICU graduate!" she wrote alongside an uplifting photo of her and her husband, Jensen Karp, carrying their new arrival toward the exit.

Adler Lawrence Karp was born on June 24, one month early, and he required the lengthy hospital stay due to fluid in his lungs.

And though mom and dad longed to have their little one home all along, they knew he was right where he needed to be for those first few weeks.

"Thank you to everyone at @childrensla and especially our primary nurses @cassiejosharrod and @quyenlyyy," the 38-year-old continued. "We never wanted to know this hospital and its staff so well but now that we do, we can say with certainty there is no better place for children with medical needs."

But the former "Boy Meets World" star was quick to add, "Now we hope to never be back."

Fishel's husband shared the same photo on his Instagram, and in the caption, he called their ordeal an "incredible rollercoaster of emotions" and added that he was ready "to be a dad in the real world."

While both new parents were thrilled to take Adler home to his very own crib, their thoughts remained with other parents, who still don't know that joy.

"We’ve joined a fraternity of NICU parents, a club we never thought of before, but now can never forget," Karp wrote. "We’re so happy our son is leaving, but our hearts hang heavy for those we left behind."

Fishel closed her own post with a similar message, and added that they send "love and hugs to every single parent" who's lived through what they have.

Congratulations to mom and dad — and welcome home, Adler!