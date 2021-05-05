See Danielle Fishel's surprise announcement on her 40th birthday

Surprise — it's (another) boy!

The "Boy Meets World" star announced she and husband Jensen Karp are adding a second baby boy to their family in a Wednesday post also commemorating her milestone birthday.

"F O R T Y! I've never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade of my life," Fishel captioned a photo on Instagram where she's cradling her baby bump. "I had a beautiful childhood, teenage years I still dream about, my 20's were insane (and mostly miserable) and my 30's brought me lows and highs but eventually I leveled out to a place of security. Security in who I am, what I believe, and with whom I want to spend precious time. I couldn't be more grateful to enter my 40's with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2. My birthday wish is for all of you to tell someone how much you love them and walk through today with more patience than you normally might."

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Fishel and Karp, who wed in 2018, are also parents to son, Adler, who was born one month early. Following his birth, Adler spent three weeks in the NICU and Fishel was vocal about his continued medical issues. The tiniest (for now) Adler turns two June 24.

Karp posted a celebratory post of his own honoring the mother of his children.

Sign up for the weekly TODAY Parents Newsletter!

"Happy 40th birthday to my life partner, a team captain and the greatest mom to our now soon to be 2 boys," he wrote alongside a family photo where Adler's face is intentionally hidden. "She believes in our squad and even when I held a newborn Adler like he was a fragile piece of china for the first 4 months, she had the patience and care of a saint. My heart was made to be here with her and though she should be celebrated everyday, today is a milestone occasion."

Congratulations to the whole family!