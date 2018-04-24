The dangers of 'mommy burnout': Moms open up about alcohol abuse and getting sober

From raising children to work stress, many moms deal with “mommy burnout” by drinking. Two mothers, who are now more than four years sober, open up on Megyn Kelly TODAY about how a few glasses of wine evolved into binge drinking, mental health issues and even driving while intoxicated. “My kids say they like mom better without alcohol,” says mother and psychotherapist Kelley Kitley, who was joined by writer and mother Laura McKowen. Megyn Kelly also talks with friend and mother of three Aidan Donnelley Rowley who said, “My story is really a story of self-medication, and I didn’t really know that.”