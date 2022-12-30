Peta Murgatroyd's father, Derek John Murgatroyd, has died.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, Murgatroyd revealed the news when she shared a throwback photo of herself and her dad glancing at each other on a boat and another photo of herself seemingly holding his hand in a hospital bed.

In the caption, Murgatroyd noted how great it was to know her dad and how she wished she had more time with him.

The "Dancing With the Stars" pro dancer wrote, "To The Greatest Dad, my teddy bear. This is the end of our ride earth side. Oh how I wish we could take this boat trip again. In the next life we will.

"This glance to each other was perfectly captured, you were so content, at sea where you were always meant to be," she continued. "I know though that you will continue to ride with me until I see you again. I hope I made you proud these 36 years. You were my everything and I will miss you until my days here are done.

"I will hold the warmth of your hand in my heart forever. Always your 'darling baby girl' as you would say. I love you until the 12th of never. Forever Daddy’s Girl. Derek John Murgatroyd 22/7/1941 ~ 29/12/2022."

After hearing the news, Murgatroyd's "Dancing With the Stars" castmates expressed their condolences online.

Murgatroyd’s husband and fellow DWTS star, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, commented with a broken red-heart emoji.

Jenna Johnson, who is married to Maksim’s brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, wrote, "Will never forget our jazz club night with him. Pure joy and happiness. ♥️."

Lindsay Arnold commented, "Love you so much Peta❤️❤️ sending love and prayers your way," and Sharna Burgess wrote, “He is always with you. I love you 🤍🕊️.”

Alan Bersten, the Season 28 champion of "DWTS" said, "Oh Peta I am so sorry for your loss. You have definitely made him proud. Sending you so much love ❤️."

Murgatroyd’s friends expressed their condolences as well.

Selma Blair said, "Angel girl. I am so sorry. So sorry. And I love you. And he will never leave his girl really. ♥️."

Rumer Willis wrote, "Sending so much love," and Nikki Bella said, "So incredibly sorry for your loss Peta 💔 Sending you so much love and light 🤍✨."