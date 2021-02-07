Dan Levy’s mom, Deborah Divine, has a fierce message for some of her son’s childhood bullies.

Levy will be hosting "Saturday Night Live" for the first time tonight alongside musical guest, Phoebe Bridgers. Divine shared a tweet on Saturday morning to commemorate the occasion, writing, “This goes out to the bully punks at Camp WTF who made life miserable for a certain cabin-mate back in the the summer of ‘96 - just because he was different.”

“Well, after all these years I have just 7 words to say to you: 'Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!'" she added.

The 37-year-old "Schitt's Creek" star retweeted his mom’s sweet note, simply writing, “Moms ♥️”

Twitter parents seemed to really appreciate the call out.

"Love a mom with a grudge list of people who were mean to their kid," one mom wrote. "I have mine and it will go with me to my grave. My queer kid is amazing. Just like yours."

Another added, "In my experience, it’s all the weird kids that end up running the world in the end :) they find their way!"

This isn’t the first time that Divine, 61, has shouted her son out on Twitter for his accomplishments. On the day that the finale of “Schitt’s Creek” aired, she shared a touching tribute to her son on Twitter that later elicited tears from her son on live television in an appearance for “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in April.

Deborah Divine and Dan Levy in 2016. George Pimentel

“Today I regret every single second of worry back in the uninformed 80’s-wondering how the world was going to treat my brilliant little boy who loved to twirl,” she wrote. “Little did I know that he was going to kick that old world’s ass to the curb and create a brand new one. @danjlevy ❤️❤️”

Levy retweeted the message, adding, “This. Love you, mom.”

"I was a complete mess. It completely killed me. I was teetering on the brink of being OK,” Levy told Corden after he read the tweet live on the show. “It was the last day. I was feeling a lot of emotions, I was trying to keep them in check. And then my mom tweeted that and I read it and completely fell apart. Had just a solid cry.”

He added, “It's been a lot of years, which I don't think are a bad thing, but it was heavy.”

“That's pretty huge for someone to hear,” he added. “And I think for her to say that so publicly, I can only assume that it meant so much to a lot of people too, because that's the power of support and that's the power of encouragement and acceptance…I think there's so much fear associated still to this day with parents looking at their queer children and wondering whether they're going to turn out OK.

"For her to sort of say that and champion me in that kind of way, it's very lovely. And beautifully written, might I add.”