Amy Earnhardt, wife of Dale Earnhardt Jr., has shared some happy news with the world in the midst of these troubled times — she and the semiretired NASCAR star are expecting their second child.

And their first child helped make the announcement.

In a video Earnhardt shared to her Instagram, the couple’s soon-to-be 2-year-old daughter, Isla, exclaimed, “I’m going to be a sister!”

It was a sweet way to tell the public, and in a second clip, Earnhardt revealed how she told her husband about it, too.

The racing legend reads a shirt little Isla is wearing that has the words “super amazing sister” emblazoned across it — a phrase that gave him a big hint about what was happening and a big moment of confusion.

“What?!” he said as the reality of a new addition set in. “How do you know it’s a girl?”

But as Earnhardt told him, Isla is a sister, whether they’re about to have a boy or a girl.

“Oh! She’s the girl!” he said in an adorable moment of fluster.

However, that home video, which posted a week ago, wasn’t the end of the confusion for the two-time Daytona 500 champ. During a recent episode of his “The Dale Jr. Download” podcast, he confessed that, given the state of the world these days, he has to keep reminding himself that they have a little one on the way at all.

“With all that going on, it’s almost been impossible to really even think about the fact that Amy’s — I’m sure Amy’s not having a problem thinking about it — but for me and everybody else around here, honestly, like we haven’t been able to think about expecting and having another child,” he confessed. “So it’s been weird. Almost have to remind myself that we’re months away from being able to be parents again because there’s so much going on that you forget everything that’s going on.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr., pictured with wife Amy Earnhardt and their daughter, Isla. @DaleJr / Twitter

What’s going on, of course, is the coronavirus pandemic, and in addition to being a distraction to the racing legend as he tries to stay prepared in the age of self-quarantine and social distancing, it’s also been an added obstacle where his wife and baby-to-be’s medical visits are concerned.

“Due to the restrictions on all nonessential visits, we can’t really go and do the checkups like we typically would,” the 45-year-old explained. “It’s making us a little bit nervous. But other than that, I just tell Amy, ‘Well, it’s kind of like the old days. This is just going to be a different process, and we can just hope that everything’s going the way it needs to be going.’”

So rather than finding out if they’re expecting a boy or girl, according to the expectant dad, they’re “going to have to be patient and wait,” just like many other parents-to-be these days.

But the racer also admitted that he and his wife weren’t exactly expecting to be expecting right now.

“This was a surprise,” he told his podcast listeners. “It wasn’t something we had meant to happen just yet, but we were not very far away from starting that process. It was very close. So it was really neat because I just didn’t know we would get pregnant unless we really put in the work. And so that was interesting, I was just surprised because of how it went the first time.”

He added, “I’m 45, and we’re not young pups.”