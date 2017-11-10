Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares the adorable way he found out he's going to be a dad

share tweet pin email

As NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. nears his final lap before retirement, he's looking ahead to the future, which means fatherhood.

He and wife Amy are expecting their first child in the spring, and during a Thursday night pit stop on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the racer shared how he first got that happy news.

Earnhardt had just returned home from a Q&A with his favorite football team, the Washington Redskins, and he was already on top of the world.

"I come home and I'm telling Amy about it, I said 'Amy, this is the greatest day!'" he recalled.

Of course, he had no idea how much greater it was about to get, but he was encouraged when he found out there was a package waiting for him.

Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, and his wife Amy stand on the grid prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 59th Annual Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 1, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

"Me and her, we're sort of addicted to Amazon," he explained. "There's a bit of competition when there's a box on the table at the house. We're flipping it over to see whose name is on it. There's one person who's usually disappointed and one very happy."

This one had his name on it, but something was amiss.

"I see this little package and it's open, and I'm like, 'You opened my package?!'" he said with mock rage. "That's kind of an unwritten rule. You get to open your own surprise."

And that's just what he told her as she started filming him.

"I reach into this little pouch and I pull out a onesie, and I know right away what that means," he recalled. "I'm like, you know, weird words are coming out of my mouth. I don’t' even know what I said. I made zero sense."

There was also a pregnancy test in the bag, confirming what he already knew.

Excited to share the wonderful news that @mrsamyearnhardt and I are expecting our first child. A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can’t wait to meet her. A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr) on Oct 16, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

"She's crying; I'm crying; we're crying," he said.

That emotional reveal elevated his "best day ever" and prompted him to take swift — and surprising — action.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. can't wait to 'be normal' after retirement Play Video - 8:33 NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. can't wait to 'be normal' after retirement Play Video - 8:33

He grabbed the onesie and the test stick and locked them away in a safe. Sure, they didn't really have any monetary value, but the soon-to-be dad felt the "first tangible thing" for their child was priceless.