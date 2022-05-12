'Wow 18 now': See Jon Gosselin's photo tribute to daughter Hannah

Jon Gosselin can’t stop gushing about how proud he is of his children.

On Tuesday, his sextuplets, who made their reality television debut fifteen years ago on their parents’ show “Jon & Kate Plus 8,” turned 18.

Gosselin celebrated Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah’s birthday with a sweet message on his Instagram story. He posted a childhood photo of his children with the caption, “Happy 18th Birthday! Today is your birthday I know you so proud.”

He continued to express his love in a special Instagram post for daughter Hannah on Thursday.

The father of eight uploaded a selfie of him posing alongside his daughter while they both wore sunglasses. The same post also included the pair smiling as they stood back-to-back in front of a sign that said “Hello Gorgeous.”

In the caption, he wrote, “I’m so proud of you @hannahjgosselin and all that you will achieve with @gosselingirlbeauty !” He added a heart and the hashtags “wow18now” and “prouddad.”

The post was a reference to his daughter’s new beauty line called Gosselin Girl. While promoting the brand, Hannah spoke to ET about her extravagant 18th birthday party.

“I went to Miami and my four best friends joined me down there and we threw this big birthday thing at The Sugar Factory,” said Hannah, who arrived at the event with her dad in a Rolls-Royce. “It was amazing, I was so astonished by, like, I really didn’t think it was gonna be that big and I was so excited.”

Since 2018, Hannah has lived with her father and brother Collin full-time, so she said she messaged her other siblings to wish them a happy birthday.

“Oh, 100 percent, I miss my siblings,” she told ET while sitting beside her father. “I mean, we all do share, like, the same birthday, it’s a big day for all of us today. As soon as I woke up they texted me happy birthday and I sent them a happy birthday text back.”

She said her mom, Kate, also messaged her.

“She just, you know, wished me a happy birthday. You know, told me she loved me and it was great, an average birthday text,” Hannah shared.

The 18-year-old also opened up in her ET interview about her current relationship with her mother and explained why she chose to live with her dad.

“I mean we don’t really speak on a basis of, like, ‘Oh, how’s your life going?’” the former reality television star said about her communication with her mom. “It’s more like day-to-day, ‘Oh how’s your day?’ But I’m pretty sure she’s doing well.”

Speaking about her decision to move in with her dad, Hannah shared “I have always been closer with my dad and we’ve always had a strong, good relationship”

She continued, “It’s a lot, growing up in a very busy household with lots of kids. And there’s not really a one-on-one relationship, for attention, that you have with your parent. I felt like my dad gave me that attention and a feeling like I had a good solid relationship with a parent.”

Kate and Jon Gosselin were married for 10 years before divorcing in 2009. The former couple also share 21-year-old twins Mady and Cara.

In the interview with ET, Jon said he doesn't have an "open relationship" with the kids that don't live with him.