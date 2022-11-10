When it comes to raising his 15-year-old daughter, Willie Geist is no longer in the driver's seat.

Willie shared on TODAY Thursday that he's teaching Lucie how to drive while wondering where all the time went.

"Can you believe?" he said.

"She's 15 and we went driving for the first time, and I remember looking at her, she's got the seatbelt on, and all of a sudden she's in that seat and I'm in this seat. And about five minutes ago, she was in the backseat in her car seat when we were bringing her home from the hospital."

The parenting milestone caught Willie, 47, by surprise.

"I had to catch my breath for a minute, and then she was OK," he said. "She's OK, she's responsible."

Lucie is the older of Willie's two children with his wife, Christina, so she's the first to start working toward the driver's license she can get in New Jersey when she turns 17.

Luckily she also has a Jedi master teaching her the art of parallel parking. Willie compared himself to Luke Skywalker using The Force when it comes to wedging a car into the crowded streets of New York City.

"I try to stay humble, but I'm such a good parallel parker that it's hard," he said. "I don't even have to look, I feel like. I'm gonna drop it right in there. It's a gift. It's a blessing, and I try to stay humble about it."

Lucie's foray into driving reminded Willie of when he learned while growing up in New Jersey. His first car was a rusted Jeep CJ7 with a broken first gear that had been their family car for 10 years.

"My mom taught me to drive in that car, which was actually a great lesson," he said. "She said, 'If you can drive in this car, you can drive in any car for the rest of your life,' and I've actually used that as like, do the really hard thing first, and then you can do everything else after that."

Willie also remembered that feeling of freedom that came with getting his driver's license.

"One of the great days of a kid's life," he said. "I was at the front of the DMV on my 17th birthday in New Jersey."

Hoda Kotb remembered learning to drive in her family's Mustang that had a broken seat propped up by a piece of luggage.

"I don’t think you ever feel so independent," she said.

.I don't think you ever feel so independent.....