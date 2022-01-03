Willie Garson's son isn't afraid to be honest when it comes to his feelings on 2021.

Nathen Garson, 20, shared a pair of photos to Instagram to ring in the new year. The first showed Garson embracing a young woman named Lexie in front of a lit Christmas tree and other seasonal decor.

"Happy New Year!" he began the caption.

In photo two, the late actor is seen on a golf course, bent over leaning on a club, with his pants pulled down revealing golf-themed boxer shorts.

"The second photo is what I think of 2021! Kiss my butt!" the younger Garson, who features a loving quote from his father in his Instagram bio, wrote.

Fore! Willie Garson got cheeky for the camera in an undated photo shared by son, Nathen. nathen_garson / Instagram

Willie Garson died at the age of 57 in September 2021 from pancreatic cancer. He played Stanford Blatch, the male best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw on the hit show "Sex and the City." In December, Nathen attended the star-studded premiere of the show's reboot, "And Just Like That," in his dad's honor.

The elder Garson adopted Nathen from the foster care system in 2009 when he was 7 years old and told People in 2020 that he had dreamed of becoming a father for a very long time.

“We had a smooth transition because we both wanted this adoption. Fatherhood is what I always wanted it to be,” he said. “I wanted it so badly and he wanted it so badly. I think often it can be difficult because it’s not that balanced.”

