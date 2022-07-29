Watch Michael Bublé get emotional when son Noah shows off his piano skills

Singer Michael Bublé couldn't help but get emotional after his son surprised him with his newly acquired piano skills.

On Thursday, Bublé posted a video of 8-year-old Noah playing Bublé's song “I’ll Never Not Love You” on the piano while his dad sang along.

"Noah surprised me after I was away on tour," Bublé wrote in text over the video of the pair performing together. "He worked so hard to learn this song. So proud of my guy."

The proud father can be seem beaming the entire time his son plays the piano. After managing to sing one line, he stops and looks at his son and says, "Dude!" As Bublé starts to sing the second line his voice cracks and he has to momentarily stop singing, he's so overwhelmed with emotion.

He then puts his hand on his heart and then on his son's shoulder, before pointing to his son and telling someone off camera, "He's the best. He's the best."

"More talent in his little fingers than I have in my whole body," the singer captioned the instagram video, along with the hashtags #chickenlegs #proud #illnevernotloveyou.

Bublé isn't the only proud parent in the family. Actor Luisana Lopilato, Bublé's wife, commented on her husband's post, writing, “My baby!!”

Bublé and Lopilato share three children — Noah, 8, Elias, 6, and Vida Amber Betty, 4. The couple are expecting their fourth child, a baby girl, after announcing Lopilato's pregnancy in February.

Related: Michael Bublé on new album, and the pain of looking back at son’s cancer journey

Another seemingly natural entertainer (or at least comic) in the Bublé-Lopilato household, 6-year-old Elias had a hilarious reaction to the news that he will be welcoming another sibling to the fold.

In March, Bublé told "The View" that after telling his kids "mommy has a baby in her tummy and you're going to have a little brother or sister," Elias was distraught that he wasn't more involved in the process.

“We said, ‘What’s wrong?’ And he said, ‘Why didn’t you invite us to watch when you fell in love and you made the baby?’” Bublé explained at the time. “And I still don’t know how to answer the question.”

Noah's musical talents go beyond the piano. In March, Bublé told Kelly Clarkson on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that his son co-wrote the lead song on his most recent album, "Higher."

"I was giving the kids a shower and doing the shampoo and stuff," Bublé explained at the time. "He said, 'Papi, I wrote a song."

If Noah is inspired by his father, the feeling is certainly mutual. Bublé told TODAY his family was certainly a source of inspiration for his "Higher" album, from start to finish.

"My family influences me on everything," the singer told TODAY in April. "My family is everything to me. When I get too high or too low, they're always there."

Related video: