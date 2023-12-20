Cue the tears! Walker Hayes performs emotional song with his daughters on TODAY

Who else is crying after watching country star Walker Hayes’ musical performance with his daughters?

The Grammy nominee stopped by Studio 1A on Dec. 19, with two of his daughters, Everly, 8, and Loxley, 10 to perform his song “If Father Time Had a Daughter.”

“It’s about my little girls growing up,” Hayes told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

“I talk a big game about raising these young’uns, like, you raise them so they’ll leave,” said Hayes, “but now that as mine get older, I’m thinking, ‘Hey, hold up, slow it on down, you young ladies.”

When asked how they're feeling about the performance, the girls put it perfectly.

“I’m so excited,” Everly told Hoda and Savannah.

Hayes and his wife, Laney, have seven children: Besides Everly and Loxley, there’s daughter Lela, 18, son Chapel, 16, son Baylor, 14, son Beckett, 12, and daughter Oakleigh, 5. The entire family was behind the scenes at TODAY to support Hayes, Everly and Loxley.

After the song finished, Hayes high-fived his daughters.

“I am so proud of how hard Loxley and Everly worked on this to prepare!” Hayes captioned a post-performance photo on Instagram. “They were a little bit nervous but crushed ‘Father Time.’ A morning I will never forget.”

In one image, Hoda looks teary while Hayes hugs his daughters.

On Instagram, Hayes posted a mini behind-the-scenes video interview of his family after one rehearsal.

“So Lolly, how was rehearsal? Were you nervous?” he asked.

“Yeah, I actually was. I wasn’t nervous before we did it, but in it, I was like ‘Oh no.’”