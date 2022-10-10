Travis Barker is one proud papa.

Just a few months after he posted a salute to his son Landon, who graduated high school in June, the Blink-182 drummer shared sweet and fun photos of himself with the young man on Instagram Sunday night in time for his 18th birthday.

"Happy Birthday @landonasherbarker !!" Barker, 46, wrote in the caption. "You are the most amazing son I could ask for. So proud of the man you’ve become. I thank God for giving me such a wonderful son. Blessings for you on this special day. I love you!!!"

Landon and Travis Barker. travisbarker via Instagram

Landon's mother is former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, Barker's second ex-wife. He recently married Kourtney Kardashian.

The photo selections include a formal-looking image of Barker wearing a suit and bow tie and carrying a wine glass, and his son (who is also a musician) done up in a dark glam look.

Next up is a selfie of daddy and son when Landon was younger.

The fabulous Barker boys. travisbarker via Instagram

There's also a close-up of Landon with fluorescent green spiked hair, followed by a final image of the father-son duo offering lots of 'tude to the camera ... while riding a carousel at an amusement park.

Barker's new wife, Kourtney Kardashian Barker (the pair wed in May), also took a minute to wish her new stepson well on Instagram, writing, "Happy happy birthday @landonasherbarker 🖤 I love you forever and always!" in a caption attached to two pictures.

The photos show most of the blended family together on a leopard-print sofa: Barker and Landon with Kardashian Barker and two of her three kids with ex Scott Disick: Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8. The second image is of Landon goofing around with Penelope.

Landon left a heart emoji in response to the posting, while Barker added emojis of his own: "🥳🥳🥳."

Congratulations to the young man on both his graduation and reaching this milestone age!

Related video: