Gisele wants Tom to calm down about his football dreams for his son

Tom Brady can't help hoping that his 14-year-old son, Jack, will one day follow in his cleated footsteps to play football for his alma mater, the University of Michigan.

But after overhearing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback telling Jack he was destined to be a quarterback, too, someday, Brady's wife, Gisele Bündchen, stepped in to run interference.

Brady, 44, told listeners about the couple's disagreement during the latest episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast on SiriusXM.

Brady's oldest son, Jack, with the Buccaneers star during training camp in Tampa last August. Icon Sportswire / Getty Images

The seven-time Super Bowl champ recalled that last weekend he and Jack — whose mom is Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan — watched the Michigan Wolverines defeat longtime rivals the Ohio State Buckeyes. As the game reached its thrilling climax, Brady excitedly told Jack that he would one day be the Wolverines' quarterback just like he was.

"I had a little future Wolverine, my son Jack, sitting on the bed with me as I was jumping around and we were wrestling on the bed and I said, 'That’s where you’re going to be! You’re going to be in the Big House someday. You’re going to be the starting quarterback for Michigan,'" gushed Brady.

That's when Jack's stepmom, Bündchen, 41, chimed in to demand that Brady slow down and allow Jack to make his own decisions.

"My wife was like, 'Just let him be what he wants to be for God’s sake!'" said the athlete.

Still, despite the spat, Brady loved watching the game with his son. "It was a great day for our family," he said.

Bündchen and Brady are also parents to two younger children — son Benjamin, who turns 12 on Dec. 8, and daughter Vivian, who turns 9 on Dec. 5.

In February 2020, Bündchen opened up about her relationship with Jack in her Instagram stories, where she revealed the sweet term she prefers over the word "stepmom."

"I don’t like the word 'stepmom,'" said the model. "I like the word 'bonus mom' because I feel like it's a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra wonderful little angel in my life."

