Tom Brady says being really wealthy is the ‘hardest thing’ about raising kids

Tom Brady's "biggest challenge" as a parent is his wealth, he says.

“We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that … We get off a plane and there’s people waiting there for us and we get ushered in,” Brady, 44, revealed on Spotify’s “Drive With Jim Farley” podcast.

“That’s my kids’ reality, which is the hard part to say, ‘Guys, this is not the way reality really is.”

Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, share Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is also the dad of Jack, 14, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Brady noted that Bündchen, 42, had a very humble upbringing in rural Brazil and and was raised with her five sisters in a two-bedroom home.

“I think the hardest thing for us as parents ... I grew up in a middle-class family in California. My dad worked his ass off for our family. My mom stayed at home, took care of us kids,” he said. “Then I look at my life with my family and it’s so fast.”

“I know that I’ve screwed up a lot of things — that’s the reality of being a parent,” the NFL star continued. “You just hope you can show them enough things to realize when they are doing things that are selected for Mom and Dad to make our lives more convenient that that is a treat.”

For that reason, Brady said that he and Bündchen try to “create experiences that are along the lines of what most kids go through.” But it's not always easy, he said, because of "privacy" concerns.

Brady is the ninth-highest-paid athlete in the world, with earnings totaling $83.9 million, according to Forbes. He reportedly signed a 10-year, $375 million deal to work with Fox Sports.

