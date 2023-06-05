Tom Brady looks absolutely terrified on a ride with his daughter at Disney World

Tom Brady took one for his team when he braved the Tower of Terror at Disney World with his children.

"The happiest place on earth (until you realize your kids were lying about Tower of Terror being 'mad chill')," the former NFL quarterback wrote on a photo-and-video slide shared to Instagram on June 5.

The photos display Brady's day with son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, whose mother is Brady's ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

In the top image, Brady looks amusingly terrified as he rides The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror behind Vivian, who is hardly fazed. In the next video, the pair scream with delight.

Brady recently told TODAY.com in an interview that he's scoring extra time with his kids post retirement. The athlete officially retired from football in February 2023, explaining on Instagram that his family was among many who allowed him to live his "absolute dream."

“Fatherhood is a great responsibility — being available and present is the most important thing,” said Brady. “Something that I continue to work on is making sure I have enough time to connect. It’s always a work in progress.”

Brady also shared that he wants his children to live as normal lives as possible .

"Our children have unique challenges (that are) different from ones I had growing up,” he said. “There are a lot of expectations because of who their mom or their dad is, and it’s not necessarily fair to them because they didn’t choose that."