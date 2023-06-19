Tom Brady shares touching message about his ‘beautiful angels’ Jack, Benny and Vivi  

Tom Brady is counting his blessings.

In a touching Instagram post, Brady opened up about how being “raised by the world’s best Dad,” has influenced how he parents his "three beautiful angels." The football legend is dad of Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

“Being a Dad is the best thing in my life. I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me,” Brady, 45, wrote on June 18.

He went on to praise his kids for teaching him valuable lessons.

“They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily), and to cherish every moment (mostly) that we have as a family, because that’s what matters most,” Brady continued. “Their love for others and constant selflessness makes me so proud to be their dad, and I know those traits come directly from everyone who is part of their life.”

Brady shared a carousel of family photos to illustrate his sweet message. In one throwback pic, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is seen as a young boy posing with his three siblings, and their parents Tom Sr. and Galynn. In another image, Jack, Benjamin and Vivian are shown hanging out together on a golf course.

Brady shares Benjamin and Vivian with his ex-wife, model Gisele Bündchen, while Jack is from his previous relationship with actor Bridget Moynahan.

“Our children have unique challenges (that are) different from ones I had growing up,” Brady told TODAY.com in an interview earlier this month. “There are a lot of expectations because of who their mom or their dad is, and it’s not necessarily fair to them because they didn’t choose that.”

During his conversation with TODAY.com, Brady called fatherhood a “great responsibility.”

“Being available and present is the important important thing,” he said. “Something that I continue to work on is making sure I have enough time to connect. It’s always a work in progress.”