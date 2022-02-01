9 Tom Brady dad moments we’ll remember

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, bowing out after 22 seasons in the NFL. Not only is Brady, 44, one of the most decorated players to have ever graced the league, but the seven-time Super Bowl winner is also an all star dad to his kids, Jack, 14, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

Here are some of Brady's most memorable dad moments.

The time Gisele Bündchen squashed Brady's football dreams for Jack

While watching his alma mater, the University of Michigan, defeat the Ohio States Buckeyes last November, Brady started to get excited about Jack’s future. (Brady shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

“I had a little future Wolverine, my son Jack, sitting on the bed with me as I was jumping around and we were wrestling and I said, ‘That’s where you’re gonna be!’ You’re gonna be the starting quarterback for Michigan,’” Brady recalled on his Sirius XM podcast.

That’s when his wife, Gisele Bündchen, who was watching the scene unfold, stepped in.

“My wife was like, ‘Just let him be what he wants to be for God’s sake!” Brady said. “[But] it was still a great day for our family.”

The time Brady and Jack partied with Snoop Dogg

Brady had a one-on-one huddle with Jack before they attended a party with rapper Snoop Dogg in 2019.

“It was midnight. It was in our hotel. So, we had this special spot on the stage. Snoop had a pole up and there was some girls, they were clothed,” Brady shared on his podcast last year. “But, at the same time, there was a pole and my son… he had his eyes open and he was listening to music. And I said, ‘Jack, cover your eyes.’”

Jack, who was 11 at the time, assured his father that he was just fine. But Brady wasn’t sure that Moynahan would be fine.

“I’m like, ‘Holy cow. If he tells his mother, I ain’t going to see this kid for a long time,’” Brady quipped.

The time Brady ran to the stands to hug Jack after advancing to the Super Bowl

After his Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers in January 2021, Brady climbed up a barrier to share a sweet embrace with Jack.

The time Brady handed the Vince Lombardi Trophy off to his daughter

Brady, who earned his seventh title by beating the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2021, let Vivian hold the Vince Lombardi Trophy, after the game ended.

“He’s over it,” one person joked on Twitter. “Ready for the next one.”

The time Brady was criticized for kissing Jack on the lips

In the 2018 Facebook documentary series about Brady, “Tom vs. Time,” Jack is seen entering a room where his dad is getting a massage.

After Jack asks permission to see his fantasy football team’s standings, Brady asks what he gets in return. Jack then bends over and kisses his dad, to which Brady responds, “That was like a peck.” Jack comes over again and kisses him him for a longer time on the mouth.

The moment left some viewers uncomfortable.

As one person wrote on Twitter, “as someone who comes from (on one side anyway) One Of Those Kissing Families, i really wanted to be able to defend Tom Brady here, but… the kiss is pretty weird.”

The time Brady struggled with his younger son not liking sports

“When Benny came along, I thought he would be just like Jack,” Brady revealed in a 2019 interview with Men’s Health. “So I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s do this.’ And he was like ‘Nope.’ And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!’”

Ultimately, Bündchen ended up intervening.

“Gisele kept saying to me, ‘Would you effing understand that your son is different?’” he said. “It was hard for me. I was like ‘What do you mean? He’s a boy; he should like all these things that I do.’ The reality is that Benny just likes different things. And it’s great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do.”

The time Brady abruptly cut a radio interview short over an insult to his daughter

Brady walked off an interview with WEEI Sports Radio Network’s “Kirk & Callahan Show” in 2018, after their colleague Alex Reimer called Vivian a “annoying little pissant.”

Vivian was 5 at the time.

“It was very disappointing to hear that. My daughter or any child certainly does not deserve that,” he explained before abruptly hanging up.

The time Brady bonded with Drew Brees's kids

Brady shared a touching moment with his opponent Drew Brees last year. The encounter came after Brady’s Buccaneers beat Brees’ Saints in their highly anticipated playoff game.

In a clip, Brady is seen tossing a five-yard touchdown pass to one of Brees’ four children in the end zone. He is also heard telling the boy, “Be nice to your sister.”

The time Tom Brady Sr. admitted he went to counseling when his son left for college

This one’s about Brady’s dad — but it’s too sweet not to include.

When Brady graduated from high school in San Mateo, California, and headed for the University of Michigan, his father, Tom Brady Sr. sought counseling to help him cope.

According to Boston.com, Brady Sr. and his wife, Galynn, still managed to attend 90 percent of their son’s games while at Michigan.

Now that Brady is going to have plenty of time for his kids in retirement, we can’t wait for more dad moments!

