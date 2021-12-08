IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tiger Woods will play with son Charlie in 1st golf tournament since car crash

The PNC Championship from Dec. 16-19 will mark the first tournament for the golf legend since suffering serious injuries in a car accident in February.
Tiger Woods is returning to the course to play with his son Charlie in his first tournament since the golf legend suffered serious injuries in a car accident in February.
By Scott Stump

Tiger Woods is back on the golf course and playing with his favorite partner.

The golf legend tweeted on Wednesday that he will be joining his 12-year-old son, Charlie, at this month’s PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, in his first golf tournament since suffering serious injuries in a car accident in February.

"Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie," Woods wrote. "I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud."

The 36-hole tournament at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club from Dec. 16-19 is for major champions and a family member of their choosing.

Woods and Charlie played in the tournament last year, tying for seventh and showing off their eerily similar golf swings. Charlie, who is one of Woods’ two children with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, also became the youngest player in the history of the tournament as an 11-year-old.

Woods had also previously served as Charlie’s caddie last year during a U.S. Kids Golf event in Florida before they made their debut as a team.

Sports fans and the golf community celebrated the news of Woods' return.

"GOAT back to work!" Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman tweeted.

"Fantastic news @TigerWoods," golf legend Gary Player tweeted. "Looking forward to seeing you and Charlie at the @PNCChampionship. I think I speak on everyone’s behalf when I say the sports community is thrilled to see you back on the course!"

Last year's PNC Championship also was the final tournament Woods played before fracturing the tibia and fibula in his right leg in a Feb. 23 car crash in which he lost control of his SUV while driving in suburban Los Angeles.

Woods told reporters at a press conference before his charity tournament last month that doctors were considering amputating his leg due to his injuries.

The 15-time major winner also told Golf Digest that he will “never” be a full-time player on the PGA Tour again but hopes to “click off a tournament here or there.”

He added that he is still rehabilitating his right leg.

“I’m not even at the halfway point yet,” he said.

