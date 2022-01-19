Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins reveal they will adopt again

The more the merrier for Thomas Rhett and wife, Lauren Akins.

In a new interview with People Magazine, the 31-year-old musician shared that he could not imagine his life at home as a family of six any other way.

"It is amazing getting to live in a house with so many children," Rhett told People.

Rhett and Akins, 32, who tied the knot in 2012, have four daughters: Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, Lennon Love, 1, and Lillie Carolina, 2 months.

"When Lillie was born, I think minus the lack of sleep, not a whole lot changed," Rhett said of his growing brood. "Two to three was definitely harder than three to four."

And six may not be the final count.

"After having four, I’m like, well, ‘How bad could it be with six?'" Rhett said, adding that adoption is top of mind for the couple. "We’ll see what happens in the next five or six years."

The childhood sweethearts adopted Willa Gray, who was born in Uganda, in 2017 just months before they welcomed baby Ada into the world. Lennon Love was born in February 2020, and the couple welcomed Lillie in November 2021.

"Adoption is a hundred percent on our brains," Rhett shared. "In the next four to five years, we would love to do that. And Willa Gray talks about it all the time. It’s been put on our hearts very heavily to do that again. We just don’t really know when."

But with four under age 6 at home right now, the couple is not in any rush.

"We’re definitely going to take a small break from trying to have babies right now," he said. "I think right now, with four under 6, I think Lauren and I were really honest with each other, and we were just like, 'Let’s take a pause for four or five years and kind of get the hang of what this is going to look like.'"

In the meantime, Rhett and Akins are enjoying parental bliss.

"Walker Hayes told me one time that anything after four is just … more kids," Rhett said. "And I said, there’s no way that that’s possible, but I’m starting to understand that that’s true."

