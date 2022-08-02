Thomas Rhett is the ultimate girl dad when he sings a 'Frozen' song

Thomas Rhett isn't afraid to do cover songs, especially when it means entertaining his daughters.

The country music superstar posted a video to TikTok on Monday singing along to a popular song from the hit Disney movie "Frozen."

"For the first time in forever...they'll be light," Rhett, 32, croons along to the Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel duet in "For the First Time In Forever," which made its debut in the 2013 computer animated film.

The singer, married to Lauren Akins, captioned the video "more #dadlife" — a nod to the couple's four girls, Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 2, and Lillie Carolina, 8 months.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts in the comment section.

"My daughter is obsessed with Frozen and she loved this," one wrote.

Another added, "Sing this at a concert with your little ones!!!"

Rhett's singalong video was a follow up to a previous TikTok which was titled "When you just get back from being on the road for 8 days..." with the hashtag #dadlife.

In it, Rhett is sitting on the couch while his daughters appear to be screaming and playing around him.

Cheeky commentary aside, Rhett is a proud dad and told TODAY that the best part of parenting four daughter is "just watching them grow."

As far as life as a family of six? “It’s complete chaos, but I would not change it for the world,” Rhett told TODAY in February.