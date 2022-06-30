Thomas Rhett’s adorable new photo of his baby daughter is making everyone smile

Holy cute baby, Batman.

Country music star Thomas Rhett, 32, posted a new Instagram photo of his baby daughter, Lillie Carolina Akins, who he welcomed with wife, Lauren Akins, 32, on November, 15, 2021.

With the simple caption of "this child" and a sunglass smiley face emoji, Rhett — who is also dad to Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 21 months — let his daughter's open-mouthed smile and chubby newborn cheeks speak for themselves.

Clearly, the multiple-CMT award-winner knows it's best to just give the people what they want.

Rhett announced the arrival of his fourth child via Instagram, posting a picture of his wife holding their newborn in the labor and delivery room, all smiles.

“Lillie Carolina Akins born November 15th. 7.5 pounds of pure joy,” Rhett wrote in a captioned picture. He paid homage to his wife, writing that "you are my hero" and that "watching a child being born is legit a miracle."

"4 under 6 here we go!” he added.

Shortly after his fourth daughter was born, Rhett fielded questions from his followers on his Instagram stories, posting that he was "on the night shift" and in need of a way to pass the time.

One fan asked how it was like to have a baby "with three other kids," to which Rhett answered bluntly: "Controlled chaos."

He also shared that his three daughters were "pumped" to meet their new baby sister.

Of course, Rhett's other daughters are not to be outshined by their baby sister. In August of last year, Rhett shared a clip of then-5-year-old Willa, singing a song she wrote all by herself.

“Willa Gray wanted to share with y’all the very first song that she ever wrote,” he said in the recording, alongside his now-6-year-old. The pair decided to name her debut track, "Willa Gray’s First Song."

In April, Rhett told TODAY during the Citi Concert Series that the best part of being a dad of four is "just watching them grow."

"They're old enough now to get into their own hobbies and figure out what kind of stuff they want to do," he added. He did admit that he doesn't know what his two younger children are into, as they're far too young, but he is certainly excited to find out.

One thing the superstar knows his kids aren't all that into? His music.

"They're super critical," he told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in April. "They're not really at the phase where they appreciate the lyrics."

