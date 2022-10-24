Teen goes to Phillies playoff game alone to honor his late dad, inspiring fans everywhere

Cody Newton has fond memories of cheering loudly with his dad, Dan, at Philadelphia Phillies games. But after Dan Newton died suddenly in December 2021, 16-year-old Cody no longer had his favorite person to attend games with

When the Phillies reached the postseason, Newton truly felt his dad's absence. To feel closer to him, the Delaware teen used his savings to buy a $700 ticket and took a 45-minute Uber ride to the stadium to see game 3 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres. In the fourth inning, a fan sitting next to Newton noticed he was alone and struck up a conversation.

Dan and Cody Newton bonded by going to Phillies games together, but they also enjoyed fishing. Courtesy Cody Newton

“It blew my mind that this kid was 16-years-old and had this fandom for this team that he would go to this length to go and see them and later I found out there was a whole other backstory to why he was there,” Chris Greenwell, 49, of Newark, Delaware, told TODAY. “He was actually sitting in the same section that he used to go to games with his dad … and he hasn’t been to a game since his dad died.” Watching the game helped Newton feel close to his dad again.

“It’s been a very long time since I talked to him, obviously, and I felt like he was there watching me. It was nice. It was awesome,” Newton, a 10th grader from Wilmington, Delaware, told TODAY Parents. “Since they’ve hit the postseason, I thought of him, how happy he would be and all of that and I wanted to go to a game. I haven’t been to one in a long time because without him it’s not the same.”

When Chris Greenwell realized that Cody Newton, 16, was at the game alone, he struck up a conversation. After chatting, Greenwell shared Newton's story on social media and people across the country and the Phillies wanted to help Newton enjoy the team's first playoff season since Newton's dad died. Courtesy Chris Greenwell

Dan Newton wore his Phillies jersey and hat everywhere he went and at games, he always tried grabbing a ball if one flew toward them. One day in December, he woke and headed to work like normal.

“It was sudden. He woke up one morning, he was perfectly fine. No sign of anything,” Newton said. “But in the afternoon, he said he didn’t feel well, and he went to the hospital.”

Chris Greenwell's Facebook post about meeting Cody Newton went viral and the Phillies invited the two to the Phillies Alumni Suite where the teen got to meet some team legends while watching the playoff game. Courtesy Cody Newton

Dan Newton's heart stopped because he had high cholesterol that clogged his arteries, according to Cody, who felt stunned by his dad’s unexpected death at 62. The family's life changed dramatically. Dan Newton was the primary breadwinner for the family so mom, Lisa, had to get a job and now works nights. It’s been tough for them and money is tight. Newton was training for his pilot’s license but had to stop because they no longer had extra funds to pay for it.

Upon hearing Newton's story, Greenwell felt an immediate connection to him.

“I’m a single parent myself and I grew up without a dad so that whole situation ran through my mind,” Greenwell said. “I was blown away by the extremism that he did to tribute his father and also see his favorite team.”

As they chatted, excited by how well the Phillies were doing, Newton asked Greenwell how he got his tickets. Greenwell said he had season tickets and Newton wondered if there might be a free ticket to any of the follow up games.

“I said, ‘Well, here’s my number. Let’s connect and if you want tickets, let me know and I’ve been talking to him ever since multiple times a day,” Greenwell said.

After the story of him going to a Phillies playoff game alone to honor his dad went viral, Cody Newton was able to attend two more playoff games, including the one the team clinched to earn a spot in the World Series. The team is 3-0 when Newton's in the stands. Courtesy Cody Newton

Greenwell shared the story of meeting Newton on social media and people wanted to help the teen see more playoff games. Greenwell said a man named John Landoll bought two tickets so Newton could join Greenwell for last Friday's game and another man, Charles Jaramillo, donated a stretch Hummer limo so they could ride to the game in style.

“It was just a simple Facebook post, and I didn’t realize how viral I would get after that. Everyone’s like, ‘Hey we want to pay for a ticket,’” Greenwell said. “I literally probably had 100 people reach out to me through text message or through Facebook. All these people I didn’t know. I got messages from people in Texas, Virginia and California, all over the country where they wanted to donate money.”

Being at the playoff game helped Cody Newton, 16, feel close to his dad, Dan Newton, after his sudden death. Courtesy Cody Newton

Greenwell set up a GoFundMe to raise money to help Newton cover the $700 he paid for the first playoff ticket and it’s raised $1,600 so far. At Friday’s playoff game, the Phillies arranged a surprise trip for the teen to the Phillies Alumni Suite and Newton met former players, including Ryan Howard, Larry Bowa and Shane Victorni. He also met Charlie Manuel, who was manager when the Phillies won the 2008 World Series. The Phillies also gave Greenwell and Newton tickets for Sunday’s game, which the team won, advancing to the World Series. Greenwell said it was “a positive, life changing experience for all of us.”

“We always say Philadelphia is the best sports town and I think this is showing people why,” Greenwell said. “The fan base is recognized when bad things happen. Very seldom do we ever get recognized for anything good here.”