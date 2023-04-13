Tan France and husband Rob are expecting baby No. 2 this summer!

“Queer Eye” star Tan France and his husband, Rob, are expecting their second child this summer.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2007, are already parents of 21-month-old son, Ismail.

France, 39, and Rob, an illustrator, were emotional when they learned that Ismail would be getting a sibling.

“We were over the moon,” France told People. “It was the best feeling ever. I mean, it felt almost as shocking as the first time. I was overjoyed, in tears. I couldn’t believe that it had finally happened again.”

France, who knows the sex of his unborn baby but isn’t sharing it publicly yet, is thrilled that his children will be close in age.

“We wanted him to have someone that will be his person that he’s tethered to,” France said, noting that both he and Rob are “really close” with their brothers and sisters.

“We wanted to a create a family where [our children] would have more support other than just Rob and I,” France added.

Baby No. 2, like Ismail, will be born with the help of a surrogate.

“The only thing that’s different is that she’s out of state, so we don’t get to see her in real life as much, but we see her on FaceTime or Zoom,” France told People. “We text regularly, and so it’s been great.”

Even though France will soon have a toddler and a newborn on his hands, don’t expect the fashion expert to look like a mess on the playground.

“Never,” the "Next in Fashion" host told TODAY.com in January. “There’s nothing I don’t like in my closet, so there’s no option for me to go out anywhere with something I don’t think is stylish. Only wear clothes that make you feel good.”

While chatting with TODAY.com, France opened up about how Ismail has his own interests outside of sartorial pursuits.

“He’ll only wears things with animals, cars or monster trucks,” France said, with a laugh. “He’s the opposite of me. I could care less about cars or trucks.”

Related video: