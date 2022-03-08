Eve Jobs is keeping it all in the family.

The youngest daughter of late Apple co-founder, Steve Jobs, paid tribute to her father's trademark black turtleneck while announcing her latest career venture.

"now represented by @dnamodels," the 23-year-old captioned a Polaroid photo of herself wearing the iconic style of her father and natural hair parted down the center.

Biographer Walter Isaacson reported the late Apple CEO owned 100 black turtlenecks made by Japanese designer Issey Miyake.

DNA Model Management also shared the news on their Instagram page using the same portrait.

Last fall, Jobs made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week, modeling for Coperni, a Paris-based brand.

Related: Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter makes runway modeling debut in Paris

After the show, Jobs shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from the day on her Instagram account.

“I can’t put into words how extraordinary this collection is,” she captioned the collection of photos. “It was an honor to be apart of the vision @coperni. Congratulations to my loves @arnaud_vaillant, @sebastienmeyer, and the entire team !! 💚”

Before that, she appeared in a holiday brand campaign for Glossier alongside "Euphoria" actor Sydney Sweeney and "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Naomi Smalls in December 2020.

Following Jobs' big announcement Monday, she was immediately congratulated by the daughter of another tech legend — Jennifer Gates— who commented using praise hands and heart emoji to show her support.

"WOW Bill Gates’ daughter just replied to Steve Jobs’ daughter. Nice to see," one user wrote.

The late business magnate is also dad to Lisa, 43, Reed, 30, and Erin, 26. He died on October 5, 2011 at age 56 after battling pancreatic cancer.