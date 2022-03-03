Steve Harvey weighs in on if he’d approve of Michael B. Jordan marrying his daughter

Steve Harvey is keeping Michael B. Jordan on his toes!

The comedian had a very Steve Harvey response when Hoda Kotb asked him if he would approve of the “Creed” star proposing to his daughter Lori Harvey, 25. The model and Jordan, 35, have been dating for more than a year.

“Whooo. Man, that’s a hard one,” Harvey said during an interview with Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager for TODAY's fourth hour. “You know, I’ve given away two daughters, man, I’ve got four. That’s a really hard one. I would have to say so far, um …”

The “Family Feud” host, 65, milked the moment with his trademark humor, looking pained and letting out a deep sigh as he contemplated his answer.

“Yeah, yeah…” he said eventually, but then quickly added, “No, no. Aw, man!”

He then took a long sip of what looked like whiskey as Hoda and Jenna burst out laughing.

Harvey also had a funny reaction in January during a visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” when DeGeneres showed him a steamy Instagram photo of his daughter sitting on Jordan’s lap in a short dress.

“I’ve never seen that picture before,” Harvey said. “I’m not really feeling that picture.”

All jokes aside, though, it seems like Harvey is truly a fan of the “Black Panther” star.

“He’s just a good guy,” he told “PEOPLE (the TV Show!)” in September. “If he wasn’t, get him out of here, ‘cause I have ways. But I can’t say nothing bad, man. He’s just got a great family, man. He’s a spiritual guy.”

The young couple haven’t announced any engagement news, but Harvey seems to think his daughter and Jordan are in it for the long haul.

“I’m a father so (Jordan) bought me this big 100-cigar box of the most hard-to-get cigars,” Harvey told DeGeneres. “He gave my wife some skis. Who do that? Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law.”

Hoda and Jenna's full interview with Harvey airs Friday on TODAY.