Ben Cohen and Wyatt Anderson are stepping into the spotlight ... and stealing their dads’ seats.

On Friday, the “Watch What Happens Live” host shared a photo on Instagram of son Ben, 3, and Anderson Cooper’s son, Wyatt, almost 2, on the Bravo set.

“New WWHL co-hosts Ben & Wyatt are taking over my show. Thanks for a great run, Bravo!” Cohen captioned the snap, which shows the toddlers sitting in their famous fathers' seats.

The young boys, all smiles, looked identical to their dads and fans were quick to chime in on the cute factor.

“Love this so much Andy!! I’m sure that is possible in both their futures. They have the best Daddy’s on the planet,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “That smile on Ben, amazing! Just like dad! And Wyatt looks adorable as ever.”

Cohen and Cooper on the left ... and their mini-mes on the right! Bravo / Instagram

Cohen, 53, and Cooper, 54, frequently get their sons together to play and occasionally share adorable videos of their time together on social media.

In March 2021, Cohen shared a video of the CNN anchor chasing Ben around the house.

“Turns out, this is all the entertainment I ever needed!” the Bravo host wrote alongside a video, which shows Cooper chasing Ben in circles to the tune of playful music. A plush elephant toy in the center of the circle appears to be playing along as it flaps its ears.

And though both are single dads — Cooper is also a father to 2-month-old Sebastian Luke — Cohen shared earlier this year why the pair don't date.

“I just think it’s not what our relationship is based on,” Cohen told Howard Stern in a January interview. “We’re just friends; that’s not a part of it. I think, at this point, we know each other too well. We’re not attracted to each other in that way.”