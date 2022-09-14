Henry Winkler loves the racy nickname one fan has for him. See his reaction

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Fonz has still got it!

Henry Winkler on ‘Barry,’ TikTok stardom, first Emmy win

By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Henry Winkler is 76 — and still a sex symbol.

At the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, Winkler was captured on camera reading a tweet in which a fan called him an “underrated DILF.”

“That’s a compliment, sir,” Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez tells a confused Winkler. 

“Wait a minute… is that like an elf?” Winkler asks. 

“No, that is like a dad I’d like to…” Lopez explains, as Winkler’s face lights up. 

“I’m gonna keep this one,” Winkler says, holding up a piece of paper with the NSFW comment. 

Winkler was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for HBO’s “Barry” — an award he took home in 2018. But you probably know him best from his role as leather jacket-wearing Arthur Fonzarelli, a.k.a. The Fonz on "Happy Days", which aired from 1974 to 1984. 

Winkler, who studied drama at Emerson College and Yale University, was 28 when he was cast in the iconic sitcom.

“Oh my God, I went from Henry Winkler, a person on the earth, one of the billions, to ‘You play the Fonz’ in 126 languages,” Winker revealed last year on "The Three Questions with Andy Richter” podcast. “I’m telling you, it was shocking. And you know what, this is what I know. The human mind has nothing in it that prepares you for fame. It’s not a part of the human condition.”

Henry Winkler
Henry Winkler in 1974.ABC via Getty Images

Earlier this week, Winkler told People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live that he and his “Happy Days” co-star Ron Howard still talk “all the time.” In a 2019 interview on "Inside the Actors Studio," Howard, who played clean-cut Richie Cunningham, admitted that he was jealous that Winkler's character stole the spotlight, but the two men are close friends.

“He is like my brother, even though we are 10 years apart,” Winkler said of Howard, 68. “He has great wisdom He has great warmth. He has great ability. And I have loved him from that minute I met him.”



