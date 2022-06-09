'Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill remembers the time his son farted next to Princess Diana

There are few things more embarrassing than accidentally farting in front of others — let alone a member of British royalty.

Sam Neill, who plays Alan Grant in "Jurassic Park" and now the newest addition to the franchise, "Jurassic World: Dominion," recalled that embarrassment all too well — except it was a case of mistaken fart identity. His 11-year-old son Tim happened to be sitting within a whiff's distance of Princess Diana at the London premiere of "Jurassic Park" in 1993.

Princess Diana meets Stephen Spielberg at the "Jurassic Park" premiere. Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

In an interview with the New York Times with costars Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, Neill tells the story of sitting next to Princess Diana and his son at the premiere, and said that his son was "swept away" by the movie.

Then, suddenly, he heard his son start to fart "about the time the T-Rex turns up," Neill recalled. Talk about timing!

"The draft was drifting across me to royalty!" he said. "I spent the whole film in a muck sweat, thinking, 'Princess Di is being exposed to the horrors of a little boy’s fart, but she’s going to think it’s me. I am going to be subliminally blamed for my son’s crimes, and I don’t think she’ll talk to me afterwards.'"

Related in Royals: The explanation of Prince Louis' cheeky antics is oh-so-relatable

Fortunately, Neill said that the princess was "well brought up" and never mentioned the flatulence.

Goldblum also has experience sharing special moments with royalty: he recalled sharing popcorn with Princess Diana at this same premiere. We wonder if that was before or after the fart.

Goldblum said that he loves this story of Neill and his son.

Actor Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant and Ariana Richards as Lex try to avoid the attention of a Tyrannosaurus Rex in a scene from the film "Jurassic Park." Murray Close / Getty Images

"I’ve heard him tell that a couple of times, and it’s just amazing the lengths that he will go to still blame the boy," he joked to the New York Times.

The trio of Neill, Goldblum and Dern return in their original roles to "Jurassic World: Dominion," with "Jurassic World" co-stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt.

Related video: