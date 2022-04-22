Rumer Willis posts throwback pic with dad weeks after announcing his aphasia diagnosis

Rumer Willis has offered her fans and followers on Instagram a glimpse at a special moment she shared with her father, actor Bruce Willis, when she was just a child.

As for the caption, the 33-year-old let the touching photograph do most of the talking for her.

"P A P A" was all she wrote alongside the image that showed her dad kissing her forehead while she cuddled close to him.

The post comes almost one month since the "Die Hard" star's family revealed that he was stepping away from acting at the age of 67 after being diagnosed with aphasia.

Rumer Willis and father Bruce Willis attend the dedication and unveiling of a new soundstage mural celebrating 25 years of "Die Hard" at Fox Studio Lot on Jan. 31, 2013, in Century City, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” read a message shared on Rumer's Instagram account and signed by her siblings, mother Demi Moore and stepmother Emma Heming Willis on March 30. “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Aphasia is a disorder caused by damage to the brain. It impairs an individual’s ability to speak and understand speech, as well as the abilities to read and write, according to the National Aphasia Association.

Thursday's throwback photo isn’t the first such image the “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood” star has shared on her Instagram page since her father’s diagnosis.

On April 1, she posted a playful childhood photo featuring the message, "I love you Daddio, to the 🌙 and Back. Thank you for teaching me to be so silly 😜 I love laughing with you."

One day later, she shared another flashback pic in which she and her father made faces that can best be summed up by the winking face emoji she included in the caption.

And just last week, Rumer followed all that up with a family pic that also included her sisters, Scout and Tallulah.

"Girl Dad," she wrote next to the shot.

In the note the Willis family shared announcing his diagnosis, they explained, “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”