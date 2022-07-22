Robin Williams’ son celebrates his dad’s birthday with a photo involving spandex

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Zak Williams is remembering his father, Robin Williams, on what would have been the actor's 71st birthday in the best way he knows how: with laughter.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old honored his late dad's birthday with a cheeky Twitter post.

"Happy 71st Birthday Dad!" he tweeted alongside a photo of the comedic legend donning a spandex bike suit and a helmet. "I’ll be remembering you today as you would want to be remembered, in spandex. Miss you and love you always!"

Next month will mark eight years since the beloved actor and comedian died at age 63. The “Good Will Hunting” star died by suicide while suffering from Lewy body dementia.

The Hollywood legend shared his son Zak with his first wife, Valerie Velardi. He welcomed a daughter, Zelda Williams, 32, and another son, Cody Williams, 30, with his second wife, Marsha Garces.

Zak Williams has been open about how the loss of his dad has impacted his own mental health.

“I found myself extremely emotionally disregulated and feeling vulnerable and exposed when I wasn’t ready to be vulnerable,” the actor's eldest son said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry for the Apple TV+ program “The Me You Can’t See.” “And that created a major challenge for me.”

The real healing for the father of two came much later.

“From my end, I didn’t get a chance to focus on the private grieving process until about a year and a half after my dad passed away, meaning that I didn’t recognize that I needed to grieve privately,” he said.

Zak Williams and his wife, Olivia June, are parents to son McLaurin “Mickey” Clement, 3, and daughter Zola June, who turned 1 in June.

“I have slowly started showing photos and pictures to my son, things from movies and in animation that my dad was in,” Zak Williams told TODAY in 2020. “... We have photos and memories around our home and he’s drawn to them. And so when he sees the Genie from ‘Aladdin’ or when he sees a photo of his grandfather, he’s drawn to it. And so we talk about it. ... It’s a nice way to carry on my dad’s legacy related to our family history.”