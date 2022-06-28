Ricky Martin had a very special guest visit him on the set of his latest music video.

Over the weekend, the musician, 50, posted an adorable Instagram photo of his 13-year-old son Matteo sitting in a director’s chair and giving a thumbs up to the camera.

The caption, which Martin wrote in Spanish, translated to, “Look who decided to accompany me while I filmed my new video.”

The Latin superstar also teased “what the video of my next single is going (to) feel like” by sharing a snapshot of himself filming the video.

“It was a really long day, but everything flows amazingly well when surrounded by the right group of people. Nothing but love and light throughout the day. The energy felt strong,” he captioned the Instagram post.

Martin, meanwhile, rarely shares pictures of his children on social media, but he made an exception to gush about his son supporting him.

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer and husband Jwan Yosef share four children together: Matteo, his 13-year-old twin brother Valentino, 3-year-old daughter Lucia and 3-year-old son Renn.

Earlier this month, Martin uploaded a slideshow of Renn playing with a toy car next to a rainbow. The angles of the photos concealed the toddler’s face.

“My son found a natural rainbow in our closet,” the superstar wrote in the caption. “Yes, there are lights and rainbows in our closets now. No more darkness only.”

He then wished his fans a happy Pride Month.

Martin’s most recent post about his daughter was shared on Instagram on December 24, 2021 in honor of her birthday.

Beside photos and video of the daughter and father duo playing on the beach, he wrote, “This pretty girl has a birthday on the same day as me.”

He continued, “Lucia Martin-Yosef, the light of my eyes, my inspiration, my motivation. You’re the boss of the house and we love it that way. I love you with all my being. Congratulations, my daughter.”

In August 2020, Martin opened up to Out magazine about fearing that his sexuality would prevent him from becoming a father.

“Many years I dreamt of being a father, and many, many, many times I went through this grieving process of I am gay, I am a closeted gay man, and I’m not going to be able to be a daddy,” he revealed to the publication at the time.

He added, “Obviously adoption is an option and it’s very beautiful, but unfortunately for gay men it’s very difficult to adopt in some countries.”

Now, more children could be in the future for Martin and husband Yosef, who tied the knot in 2017.

The singer told “Entertainment Tonight” in November 2020 that he was interested in expanding his family.

“Some people think I’m crazy but I love a big family and I have a couple of embryos waiting for me,” said Martin, who has welcomed all of his children via surrogate.

He then joked, “Jwan is going crazy at the moment, but it’s OK don’t tell him.”

