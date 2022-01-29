Reporter whose 9-month-old died of brain cancer welcomes baby girl

CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski and his wife, Wall Street Journal reporter Rachel Louise Ensign, have welcomed a new daughter into the world.

The happy news comes just over one year after the couple's 9-month-old daughter, Francesca, died on Christmas Eve in 2020 after a months-long battle with cancer.

In a tweet on Saturday, January 29, Kaczynski announced the family's new addition.

“Introducing the newest member of our family, who joined us Thursday,” Kaczynski wrote. “Talia Davida Kaczynski. She was named with the Hebrew name of her big sister Beans. We love her endlessly.”

In one photo, the newborn was placed next to a phone which displayed a picture of Francesca, both donning the same brown dress. Another photo showed the couple together in the hospital as Ensign cradled the baby in her arms, while another showed the newborn swaddled as she slept peacefully.

In a follow-up tweet, Kaczynski shared a side-by-side photo of Francesca and Talia as newborns, writing, “We love how much she looks like her big sister she’s named for. Beans on left, Talia on the right.”

Kaczynski announced in September 2020 on Twitter that his daughter, who was six months old at the time, had been diagnosed with “an extremely rare and very aggressive rhabdoid brain tumor.”

In the months that followed, Kaczynski documented his daughter’s condition and treatment, which included undergoing two brain surgeries. Three months later in mid-December, she contracted a fungal infection due to complications with her chemotherapy and later passed away.

Last month, Kaczynski paid special tribute to his daughter one year after her death. The journalist snapped multiple photos of a Christmas tree in the park honoring his daughter after he had gone to decorate the spot with an Elmo balloon. When he got there, he saw that the tree and its surrounding area had already been decorated by the community.

“Some extremely kind people decorated Francesca’s tree for Christmas when I came to see it today to leave an Elmo balloon,” he wrote.

The next day, he reflected on the one-year-anniversary of her death in a candid tweet, comparing its expectations with reality.

“I thought the one-year anniversary of Francesca’s death would be horrible. And I did cry a lot,” he wrote. “But I felt such a pride thinking about all my little girl has accomplished. I found myself smiling thinking about her and felt such a peace.”

