Rapper The Game tells critics of his daughter’s dress to mind their own business

The Game is defending the outfit his 12-year-old daughter wore to a sweet 16 party earlier this month.

On Dec. 18, the rapper, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, shared on Instagram comparison photos of his daughter California, who goes by "Cali." In the first picture, she’s seen posing in a metallic minidress. The second image is a throwback to when Cali was a little girl with a bow in her hair.

“Somebody please tell the LORD to help…. She was just 2 years old like a week ago… Now my baby is 12 years old, growing up & it won’t stop,” The Game, 43, captioned his post. He also encouraged his fans to follow Cali’s new Instagram page, explaining that her other account was hacked.

Some of The Game's followers rushed to express their opinions in the comments.

“This pic is not appropriate for a 12 year old. Please hear the people. We are saying this because we care about the well being of a child. Please take this pic down. As a father, this was not a good decision on your part,” one person wrote.

Added another, “I don’t think inviting grown men to follow a 12 year old is a good idea. Especially a 12 year old who appears about 18-21 on her IG page, based on her low cut short dress, makeup and provocative pose kneeling on the floor.”

The Game's 12-year-old daughter, Cali, wore a metallic minidress to a sweet 16 party thrown by Diddy. Getty Images, @losangelesconfidential via Instagram

Later that day, The Game responded to the controversy on the Shade Room’s account after they reposted the two pictures of Cali.

“I’m gonna say this once so people who aren’t her parents get it,” The Game began in the comments. The artist noted that both he and Cali’s mom, Tiffney Cambridge, “are more than strict.”

The Game and Cambridge, who were engaged, ended their long-term relationship in 2014. They also share a 15-year-old son, King Justice.

The Game and his daughter Cali in 2011. Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

“Tiffney is a school teacher with a masters degree & 2 other degrees who is an amazing parent,” The Game wrote, in part. He shared that she called him to ask “would it be okay” if Cali wore the metallic mini.

After mulling it over for more than an hour, The Game gave Cali the go-ahead, as she “wears a school uniform 5 days a week.” Why not let her have a little fun?

“My daughter has grown tremendously over the last year & is now almost 5’9 in height & beautiful. She’s a straight A student & is shy in most cases & dresses like a Tom boy in baggy jeans and Dr. Martin boots damn near everyday,” The Game wrote.

The Game added that the party Cali attended, which was thrown by Diddy for his twin daughters, had a futuristic theme and she wanted to fit in and feel confident.

"I am her father & her protector and she is & will always be an amazing young woman,” he concluded. “I wish everyone happy holidays & thanks for your opinions on a child that belongs to US but we GOT THIS.”

