Prince Harry gives an update on his kids Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry is sharing an update on the day-to-day lives of his 3-year-old son, Archie, and 16-month-old daughter, Lilibet — and it sounds like both children have a hectic schedule.

The Duke of Sussex provided a small glimpse into his home life with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, while speaking with the winners of the 2022 WellChild Awards via video call.

According to the organization’s website, the annual awards celebration recognizes “the inspirational qualities of the UK’s seriously ill children and young people, along with those who go that extra mile to make a difference to their lives.”

In a video uploaded to the charity’s YouTube account on Oct. 10, Harry chatted with multiple families and applauded their bravery for battling serious illnesses.

While speaking with 4-year-old Henry Waines, his mom, Shevonne, and his dad, Ben, the duke apologized for not being able to present the toddler with his award in person.

“That’s all right!” Henry replied.

Harry laughed at the boy’s cheerful response and said, “You sound just like my son, Archie, the same little squeaky voice. I love it.”

During their conversation, Henry asked how Archie and Lilibet were doing.

“They’re doing great,” the British royal said.

He added, “Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great.”

In an interview with TODAY in April, Harry revealed that his son shares his “cheeky” personality and spends time interrupting his parents’ Zoom calls.

At the end of his video call with the Waineses, Harry told Henry, “You have to continue being the brave boy that you are, OK? Not just for your mom and dad but for your little brother as well.”

The duke then addressed Henry’s parents and praised them for their strength during a difficult situation.

“Full respect to you guys as parents to go through this,” he said. “Having been a part of this charity now for over a decade, I know how hard it is and you guys continue to smile. And it’s always harder for the parents than it is for the kids. That’s certainly the way that it seems. But, you’ve got your hands full in the most beautiful of ways with little Henry there.”

Henry was born with serious health problems that impacted his ability to breathe, eat and speak, a press release from WellChild said. The 4-year-old spent the first 15 months of his life living in a hospital and underwent multiple operations in a cardiac intensive care ward.

“Now Henry is attached to a ventilator 24 hours a day, which keeps him alive,” the press release said. “Undaunted, Henry is defying all predictions and determined to show how well you can live with a tracheostomy.”

After his conversation with Henry and his parents, Harry spoke with six other families, as well as the four professional WellChild award recipients.

WellChild works with children’s nurses, family support services and other resources to assist children and young people across the U.K. who are living with serious or uncommon health conditions.