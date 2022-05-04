Post Malone and his girlfriend are expecting their first baby

Post Malone is going to be a dad!

A representative for the 26-year-old rapper confirmed the news to TODAY on Tuesday evening.

"I’m excited for this next chapter in my life," he told TMZ on Tuesday. "I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

His reps did not confirm the identity of Post Malone's longtime girlfriend to TODAY.

Related: Jimmy Fallon goes to Olive Garden with Post Malone

Post Malone moved to Utah from Los Angeles more than three years ago — a move his father, Rich Post, recently described to Billboard as “a big sigh of relief for the parental figures.” Apparently many in the music industry were sad to see him go, though.

“People wanted me to stay in L.A. — that’s where the work gets done — but I was fed up,” Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, told Billboard. “There’s always something to do, and someone always wants something from ya — and I didn’t want to go crazy.”

The singer of hit songs like "Rockstar," "Psycho" and "Sunflower" announced earlier this year that he will be releasing his fourth studio album, "Twelve Carat Toothache," in June.

The due date for his first baby is not known at this time.

Related: