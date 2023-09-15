See the pics of Pierce Brosnan and son Paris in Italian countryside photo shoot

Actor Pierce Brosnan and his 22-year-old son, Paris, look dashing in new photos as part of a campaign for the Italian company Paul & Shark.

"A Father and Son Tale. Paul & Shark’s FW23 campaign takes Hollywood on a tour of Italian beauties, together with @piercebrosnanofficial and @paris.brosnan," the Italian company, which describes itself as "a contemporary and responsible lifestyle brand inspired by the ocean," wrote in an Instagram post showing the father-son duo posing on a picnic blanket in dark blue and beige sweaters and slacks.

"The rural Tuscan village that serves as the campaign’s backdrop is a symbol of Italian spirit for an Italian company with a consolidated heritage that is currently in its fourth generation," the caption read.

According to the company's website, the Fall-Winter 2023 campaign is "the second chapter of the story of a journey between father and son," with their past spring campaign featuring Dutch model Mark Vanderloo, and his son, Mark Jr.

In another Instagram post, Brosnan, 70, and his son pose in and near a convertible — Paris stands behind his father with his hands on his shoulders as Brosnan sits inside the vehicle, looking directly at the camera as he holds his son's hand.

In the photograph, Brosnan is wearing a cerulean blue sweater over a collared shirt, while Paris is wearing a turtleneck and heavy jacket.

Brosnan and his son are no strangers to the hills of Italy — in June, the actor shared an Instagram photo of the pair posing by the Ponte Vecchio, a historic and well-known medieval bridge located in Florence, Italy.

“Papa and Paris, Florence, Ponte Vecchio,” Brosnan wrote in the photo's caption.

In one photo, Brosnan smiles at the camera while his son Paris, a model, looks away. In the following photo, the father and son can be seen looking at each other with obvious adoration as Paris gives his father a slight smile.

Brosnan and his wife of more than 20 years, Keely Shaye, share Paris and 26-year-old son, Dylan.

In May 2023, Paris graduated from Loyola Marymount University’s School of Film and Television.

"Dearest Paris, heartfelt congratulations on your graduation from Loyola Marymount University School of Film (and) Television," Brosnan, forever the proudest of dads, caption an Instagram photo celebrating his son's latest milestone. "Go into the world with a brave heart and create stories that will make the world a better place."

Shaye also celebrated her son's graduation with her own Instagram post showing photos of the graduation festivities, along with the caption: "We are beyond proud of you and the incredible passion and talent you possess. Go forth and do good things. A man becomes what he dreams… dream well. Love, Mom (and) Dad.”

Brosnan is also the proud father of Charlotte and Sean, both 39, and Christopher, 50, from his previous marriage to Cassandra Harris, who died in 1991 from ovarian cancer at the age of 41.