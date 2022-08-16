Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten’s twins reached a major milestone.

The couple’s son and daughter, Penelope and Gus, celebrated their first birthday with a cake-filled party. Chasten shared photos of his little ones seated in their high chairs and delightfully eating their mini cakes.

Gus wore a multi-colored printed shirt as he devoured the dessert with his hands. Little Penelope, wearing a pink Hawaiian print shirt, looked off camera after snacking on her portion of the treat.

“Penelope’s and Gus’s 1st birthday party was a smashing success! We’re so thankful for all of the love and guidance we’ve received over the last year. Onwards to 2!,” Chasten, an author and former teacher, captioned the post.

Friends and followers sent Penelope and Gus, whose full name is Joseph August, birthday wishes in the comments section.

Mandy Moore wrote, “Happy Bday, P and G!!! So bummed we missed it!” Her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, added, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

The couple — who got married in 2018 — announced on Twitter that they had become parents last August.

“For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents!” the transportation secretary tweeted. “The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon.

In November, little Gus got sick and spent three weeks in and out of the hospital. The couple didn’t elaborate on their son’s illness but later shared that he was home and “doing great.”

“After 3 weeks in and out of hospitals, 125 miles in an ambulance, and a terrifying week on a ventilator, Gus is home, smiling, and doing great! We’re so relieved, thankful, and excited for him and Penelope to take DC by storm! Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers,” Chasten tweeted, also thanking the medical team “who helped Gus (and his dads and sister) along the way. We are so grateful for your tenderness and care.”

In October, Pete shared some insight about his life as a father of twins, telling MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski that it was “most demanding thing I think I’ve ever done.”

“I used to think of 5 a.m. as early. Now, I think of it as naptime if I’m lucky. And yet, I catch myself grinning half the time,” he said. “It’s been wonderful. It’s everything people tell you to expect and more.”

Adding, “I think the biggest thing that surprised me is just how much joy there is even sometimes in the hard parts.”