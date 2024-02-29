What the cluck? Dad is stumped when his 5-year-old requests ‘People Chicken’

A Minnesota dad has the internet clucking with laughter.

In a recent TikTok video, Dillion Michael White recalled coming home to find his wife, Suzanne, in the kitchen consoling their visibly frustrated 5-year-old son.

When Dillon, 36, asked what was going on, Suzanne, 34, explained that Mason wanted something called "People Chicken."

“At that point, Mason just starts shaking, and is like, ‘I WANT PEOPLE CHICKEN!’” Dillon White said. When pressed for details, the child clarified that the chicken looks like people.

A quick-thinking White grabbed a pen and a piece of scrap paper and asked Mason to draw a picture of his dinner request. When Mason was done, White commented that the illustration looked very much like a stick figure.

The little boy’s eyes lit up. He was getting somewhere!

“He goes, “’Stick figure chicken! Stick figure chicken!’” White said.

Unfortunately, Mason’s parents still had no idea what he meant.

According to White, this went on for 17 minutes.

Then suddenly, White’s daughter, Riley, 7, had a brilliant idea. She suggested that her father search on his phone for local chicken restaurants. Surely the people chicken place would pop up.

Mason drew a picture of what he wanted. Courtesy Dillon Michael White

“It takes no more than 21 seconds … for us to figure out exactly what people chicken, stick figure chicken is,” White said.

If you haven’t guessed already, it’s KFC!

“I don’t know why in all the years I’ve been living, I never thought of the fact that this man might be wearing a bow tie (and) scarf or alternative viewpoint, might actually be a very large head on a stick figure body.”

White, a law professor, tells TODAY.com he can't remember the last time Mason ate KFC.

He finally figured it out! Courtesy Dillon Michael White

“I can say, ‘Let’s go brush your teeth and two seconds later, he forgets, but he can remember a restaurant that we went to a year ago," White says, with a laugh.

And in case you’re wondering, yes, Mason did get his chicken!

White’s TikTok video has been seen more than 21 million times and the comments are golden.