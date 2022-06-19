The royal family are honoring several generations of fathers today across social media.

In honor of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19, Kensington Palace shared a sweet family photo of Prince William with his three children on his eighth year celebrating the occasion.

In the snap shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram, William was at the center of the photograph surrounded by his children. He had his arm around Prince George, 8, who was on his left while Princess Charlotte, 7, posed on his right. Prince Louis, 4, got the prime spot as he sat on his dad's shoulders. The whole family gave their biggest smiles for the camera to finish off the adorable photo.

“Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!” the caption read.

The official Instagram account for the royal family also shared a throwback snap to celebrate the holiday. The photo from 1946 featured a young Queen Elizabeth II, who was then Princess Elizabeth, standing in the garden with her late father, King George VI, who died in February 1952.

The caption contained a sweet note for the holiday, reading, “Wishing all of our followers a very happy Father’s Day."

On Sunday, the official Instagram account for Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, shared a series of photos to celebrate Father’s Day as well.

In the first photo, Charles posed alongside his late father Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at age 99, in their military garb as they both smiled for the camera. The second photo showed Camilla standing arm-in-arm with her late father, Bruce Shand. The final photo was a throwback picture of Charles posing with his two sons, William and Prince Harry, as they all lounged on the grass.

“Wishing everyone a very happy Father’s Day!” the caption of the post read.

Last year, William and the former Kate Middleton celebrated Father’s Day with a sweet stop-motion video on Instagram.

The video showed the phrase “Happy Father’s Day” being pinned to a corkboard before various family photos were pinned around the corner. Some of the shots included the same photo of Prince Charles posing with his two songs, a picture of the duchess on her wedding day with her father Michael Middleton, a snap of William with his three children, as well as a photo of the queen and her late husband sitting with their great-grandchildren.

“Wishing fathers everywhere a happy Father’s Day,” the caption read.