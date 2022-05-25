Nick Jonas is soaking up every moment with his newborn daughter.

The new dad and wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Malti Marie, via surrogate in January. And he just told Kelly Clarkson that life as a new parent is unlike anything he's experienced before.

"It's pretty wild," he said during a new appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

During his interview with the singer, Jonas shared a photo of his baby girl that he and Chopra had previously posted on Instagram. In the snapshot, the proud dad lovingly watches his daughter as Chopra holds her. In the interest of the baby's privacy, the parents added a heart emoji to cover up her face.

"There she is. She's got a little heart face," he joked while talking with Clarkson.

Jonas and Chopra's baby girl spent 100 days in the NICU and recently welcomed her home.

"She’s the best!" the 29-year-old told Clarkson. "It's just been a magical season of our life and also pretty wild. But it's a blessing to have her home. It's been wonderful."

Jonas and Chopra, who tied the knot in 2018, surprised their fans with news of their daughter's birth when they both posted a joint statement on their Instagram pages in January.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” the statement read.

In May, the couple shared the first photo of the infant with their followers and opened up about their journey to parenthood.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” the caption read. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

Earlier this month, the “This Is Heaven” singer stopped by TODAY and noted that with Malti’s arrival, he and his two older brothers are now girl dads.

“The Jonas family keeps growing,” he said. “My parents were thrilled. Grandparents of, now, four beautiful granddaughters.”

