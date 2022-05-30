Nick Jonas says being a dad has changed him: ‘Everything is much more intense'

Nick Jonas is opening up about how becoming a father has shifted his perspective on life.

The musician and actor welcomed his first child, baby girl Malti Marie, with wife Priyanka Chopra in January.

While speaking with Variety at the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation’s “Big Fighters, Big Cause” charity boxing match on Wednesday, Jonas, 29, discussed the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and how “everything” hits harder now that he is a dad.

“The weight of everything is much more intense,” he told the publication. “I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people’s journeys. I’m so grateful for (Malti Marie) and the wonderful perspective of being a parent.”

Jonas had tweeted about the massacre, in which 19 children and two teachers were killed, on Wednesday. He also shared a link to a group called Moms Demand Action that works to end gun violence.

“As a father, as an uncle, I can’t not think about the kids and all the lives that were lost,” he said while speaking with Variety at the event. “I’m hoping for change to happen and we’ll see the end of this.”

In January, Jonas and Chopra, who married in December 2018, announced in a joint statement posted on Instagram that they had welcomed a daughter via surrogate.

They wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

Earlier this month, the pair uploaded the first photo of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to Instagram in honor of Mother’s Day.

The couple snuggled together in the picture as Chopra, 39, held their daughter close to her chest.

In the lengthy caption, they revealed for the first time that Malti Marie had spent more than 100 days in the NICU.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” they began in the heartfelt post. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

On May 16, Jonas stopped by TODAY and said that life with his wife and daughter is “beautiful.”

"She’s a gift and we’re just so blessed that she’s back," Jonas gushed, while noting that each member of the Jonas Brothers band is now a girl dad.

“The Jonas family keeps growing,” he said. “My parents were thrilled. Grandparents of, now, four beautiful granddaughters.”

Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle Jonas have two daughters: Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5. Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner, who are expecting their second child, share 1-year-old daughter Willa.

Related: